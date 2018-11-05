Critical Comparison: Atomera (ATOM) vs. The Competition

Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Atomera to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atomera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atomera Competitors 1852 6408 11677 665 2.54

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.67%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atomera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $110,000.00 -$13.06 million -3.76 Atomera Competitors $3.19 billion $554.39 million 6.50

Atomera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera’s peers have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -86.03% -81.08% Atomera Competitors -46.95% 4.08% 3.97%

Summary

Atomera peers beat Atomera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

