Critical Analysis: FTD Companies (FTD) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTD Companies and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTD Companies $1.08 billion 0.06 -$234.04 million $0.45 5.04 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.24 -$192.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has higher revenue and earnings than FTD Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of FTD Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of FTD Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTD Companies and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTD Companies -33.52% -9.48% -3.39% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.39% 11.23% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FTD Companies and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTD Companies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 1 0 2.50

FTD Companies presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.36%. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $151.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.02%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than FTD Companies.

Risk and Volatility

FTD Companies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A beats FTD Companies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies. It also markets and sells gift items, including gourmet-dipped berries and other sweets, personalized gifts, gift baskets, wine and champagne, jewelry, and spa products, as well as gourmet food products; and provides point-of-sale systems and related technology services to floral network members, including traditional retail florists, and other retail locations offering floral and related products. In addition, the company offers a suite of products and services to members of its floral network, such as services that enable its floral network members to send, receive, and deliver floral orders, as well as other companies; and fresh-cut flower arrangements, occasion-specific gifts and plants, bears, and chocolates. It offers its products under the FTD, Interflora, ProFlowers, Shari's Berries, Personal Creations, RedEnvelope, Flying Flowers, Roses.com, Gifts.com, ProPlants, Sincerely, Ink Cards, Postagram, BloomThat, and Mercury Man logo names, as well as through its Websites, related mobile sites and applications, and various telephone numbers. The company was formerly known as UNOL Intermediate, Inc. FTD Companies, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

