Critical Analysis: Adomani (ADOM) vs. Its Competitors

Adomani (NASDAQ: ADOM) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Adomani to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% Adomani Competitors -4.25% 14.44% 3.15%

1.6% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adomani and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adomani Competitors 360 1478 2013 88 2.46

Adomani currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 453.22%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Adomani has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adomani and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 -$21.89 million -1.37 Adomani Competitors $7.32 billion $450.04 million 10.36

Adomani’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Adomani peers beat Adomani on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

