Criteo (CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CRTO opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

