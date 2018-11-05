Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Ashland Global (ASH) a $95.00 Price Target

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) received a $95.00 price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ASH stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $193,647.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 54,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

