Cred (LBA) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx and Gate.io. Cred has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $2.80 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00256545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.56 or 0.10243463 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,489,771 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

