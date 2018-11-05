Creative Planning Sells 497 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.