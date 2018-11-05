Creative Planning Has $903,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,016,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,251,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,106,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $125.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

