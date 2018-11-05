Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

VUG stock opened at $147.09 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.60 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

