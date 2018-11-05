Craig Hallum Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Craig Hallum set a $59.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

TNDM stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,817 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,184 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,296,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,988,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

