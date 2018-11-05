Craig Hallum Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Craig Hallum set a $59.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.
TNDM stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $52.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,817 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,184 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,192,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,296,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,988,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
