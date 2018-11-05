CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million.
Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.53. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.