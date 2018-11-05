CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.53. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on CPI Card Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

