Cowen Analysts Give Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) a $30.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $323.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.27% and a negative net margin of 617.27%. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

