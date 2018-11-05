Corvus Gold’s (CORVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

