Corvus Gold’s (CORVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.
Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.72.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
