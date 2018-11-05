Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Trimmed by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,838 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $100,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $137,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $2,087,018. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

