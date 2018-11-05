Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $575,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

