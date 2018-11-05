Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $161,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $266,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $70.85 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

