Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.16.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$5.58 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.21.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

