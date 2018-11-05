Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cognex worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cognex by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cognex by 83.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 55.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

CGNX opened at $46.57 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

