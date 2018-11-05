ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,534. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.32.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

