Contrasting Track Group (TRCK) & xG Technology (XGTI)

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) and xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Track Group and xG Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $29.73 million 0.31 -$4.72 million N/A N/A xG Technology $47.82 million 0.17 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Track Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than xG Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Track Group and xG Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A xG Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

xG Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 758.37%. Given xG Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe xG Technology is more favorable than Track Group.

Risk and Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, xG Technology has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of xG Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Track Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of xG Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and xG Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group -19.72% 82.35% 7.35% xG Technology -64.36% -105.92% -51.52%

Summary

Track Group beats xG Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; SecureCuff steel bands; and Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

xG Technology Company Profile

xG Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market. It provides HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; Newsnet, a ENG operations that brings studio workflows directly to the field; ViewBack, a lightweight, low power and latency, and dual channel receiver-decoder that enables production, editing, and collaboration between camera operators and studio teams; and SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system designed for broadcast equipment in the field. In addition, the company offers mobile voice over Internet protocol and broadband data system, which utilizes an end-to-end Internet protocol system architecture; xMax now transportable broadband wireless system; CN5100 mobile hotspots; CN3100 vehicle modems designed to be installed inside or outside vehicles; CN3200 dual-band routing modem; CN1100 wireless access point; and CN7000 mobile control center. It markets its products through sales channels, including direct-to-end customer sales, network group sales, reseller/integrators, and original equipment manufacturers under the Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC, Vislink Communication Systems, and xMax brand names. xG Technology, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

