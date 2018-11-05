Contrasting SunOpta (STKL) and Alliance One International (AOI)

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Alliance One International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of SunOpta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Alliance One International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SunOpta and Alliance One International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.49 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -51.14 Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance One International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunOpta.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SunOpta and Alliance One International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alliance One International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunOpta currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.66%. Given SunOpta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Alliance One International.

Profitability

This table compares SunOpta and Alliance One International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta -10.53% -6.70% -1.75% Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. It also provides processing and contract manufacturing services comprising seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging. In addition, this segment offers liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients; and specialty organic functional ingredients. The Consumer Products segment provides aseptic beverages, such as almond, soy, coconut, rice, and other non-dairy beverages, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, and functional waters. It also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; and natural and organic fruit-based snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Alliance One International

Alliance One International, Inc. purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes. It also provides agronomy services for growing leaf tobacco. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

