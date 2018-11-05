Contrasting Socket Mobile (SCKT) and Cray (CRAY)

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) and Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Socket Mobile and Cray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Cray 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cray has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Cray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cray is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Socket Mobile and Cray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile -18.74% -3.45% -2.57% Cray -33.95% -10.56% -7.25%

Volatility and Risk

Socket Mobile has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cray has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Socket Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Cray shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Socket Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Socket Mobile and Cray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile $21.29 million 0.48 -$1.43 million N/A N/A Cray $392.51 million 2.52 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -23.96

Socket Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cray.

Summary

Cray beats Socket Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Cray

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of Cray XC series supercomputers, including Cray XC40, Cray XC50, and Cray XC50-AC; Cray CS series supercomputers comprises Cray CS500 and Cray CS-Storm; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class big data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising cray clusterstor storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator, a DataWarp technology that addresses a problem experienced by supercomputing customers. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. Cray Inc. sells its products through direct sales force and a partner network of global and regional resellers. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

