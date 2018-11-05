Contrasting Glaukos (GKOS) & Nephros (NEPH)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Glaukos alerts:

This table compares Glaukos and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -3.49% -4.11% -3.54% Nephros -31.84% -151.01% -67.32%

This is a summary of current ratings for Glaukos and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 7 0 2.70 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $59.78, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Nephros.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $159.25 million 12.77 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Nephros $3.81 million 10.78 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats Nephros on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. Its product pipeline also consists of iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation has a collaboration agreement with D. Western Therapeutics Institute for the development of novel intraocular products for the treatment of glaucoma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.