Contrasting Angang Steel (ANGGY) and Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGY) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Angang Steel alerts:

Angang Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northwest Pipe does not pay a dividend.

86.5% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angang Steel and Northwest Pipe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.39 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -29.18

Angang Steel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Pipe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Angang Steel and Northwest Pipe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angang Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Pipe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Angang Steel and Northwest Pipe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angang Steel N/A N/A N/A Northwest Pipe -8.68% -4.67% -4.15%

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its steel products include hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, silicon steel, medium and thick plates, wire rods, heavy sections, and seamless steel pipes. The company also engages in ferrous metal smelting activities. In addition, it sells metal materials and products, building materials, etc. The company's products are used in various industries, such as automobile, construction, ship-building, home electrical appliances, railway construction, and pipelines manufacturing. Angang Steel Company Limited also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Angang New Steel Company Limited and changed its name to Angang Steel Company Limited in June 2006. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, the People's Republic of China. Angang Steel Company Limited is a subsidiary of Ansteel Group.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications. The company sells its products primarily to public water agencies directly or through installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Angang Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angang Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.