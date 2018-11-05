Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cann started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST remained flat at $$6.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($9.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($9.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

