Condor Capital Management Takes Position in American Express (AXP)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other American Express news, CFO Scott Murcray acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo acquired 20,142,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.