Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Concho Resources worth $40,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,569,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3,081.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $141.05 on Monday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $123.63 and a 1-year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

