Concho Resources (CXO) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $181.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.