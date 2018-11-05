Concho Resources (CXO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.08.

CXO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.79. 34,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,750.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 85.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

