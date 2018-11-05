Comparing Reign Sapphire (RGNP) and Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Reign Sapphire (OTCMKTS:RGNP) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Reign Sapphire has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Tiffany & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reign Sapphire does not pay a dividend. Tiffany & Co. pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reign Sapphire and Tiffany & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reign Sapphire 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiffany & Co. 0 10 12 0 2.55

Tiffany & Co. has a consensus target price of $131.37, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than Reign Sapphire.

Profitability

This table compares Reign Sapphire and Tiffany & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reign Sapphire -356.98% N/A -183.04% Tiffany & Co. 10.16% 18.67% 11.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Reign Sapphire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tiffany & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reign Sapphire and Tiffany & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reign Sapphire $1.28 million 0.93 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Tiffany & Co. $4.17 billion 3.40 $370.10 million $4.13 28.07

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Reign Sapphire.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats Reign Sapphire on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reign Sapphire Company Profile

Reign Sapphire Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company. The company offers rough sapphires to finished jewelry under the Reign Sapphire brand name. It also markets and distributes custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments under the Coordinates Collection brand name; and classic custom jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings under the Le Bloc brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. Reign Sapphire Corporation is a subsidiary of FD9 Group B.V.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 315 stores, including 124 stores in the Americas, 87 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 54 stores in Japan, 46 stores in Europe, and 4 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

