Comparing Nexeon Medsystems (NXNND) & The Competition

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS: NXNND) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexeon Medsystems to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Nexeon Medsystems Competitors $1.25 billion $101.33 million -19.34

Nexeon Medsystems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexeon Medsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A Nexeon Medsystems Competitors -130.47% -69.88% -20.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexeon Medsystems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexeon Medsystems Competitors 187 541 1115 45 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Nexeon Medsystems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexeon Medsystems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nexeon Medsystems beats its rivals on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

