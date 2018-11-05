Comparing JA Solar (JASO) and China Sunergy (CSUNY)

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get JA Solar alerts:

19.4% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JA Solar and China Sunergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JA Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Sunergy $441.83 million 0.00 -$80.49 million N/A N/A

JA Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Sunergy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JA Solar and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JA Solar 2 0 0 0 1.00 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

JA Solar presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.89%. Given JA Solar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JA Solar is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares JA Solar and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JA Solar N/A N/A N/A China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JA Solar beats China Sunergy on 2 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies worldwide. Its principal products include monocrystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and cells. The company also provides monocrystalline and multi-crystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. It sells its solar power products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors primarily under the JA Solar brand name. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

China Sunergy Company Profile

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for JA Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JA Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.