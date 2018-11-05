Comparing Blackhawk Network (HAWK) and America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Blackhawk Network does not pay a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

90.7% of Blackhawk Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Network and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Network N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 34.37% 9.35% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Network and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Network 0 10 0 0 2.00 America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blackhawk Network currently has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Blackhawk Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackhawk Network is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Network and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 5.00 $30.59 million $0.44 13.23

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Network.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Blackhawk Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The company distributes closed loop gift cards in the areas of digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion, transportation, home improvement, and travel; non-reloadable open loop gift cards; and prepaid wireless or cellular cards that are used to load airtime onto the prepaid handsets, as well as sells handsets. It also offers general purpose reloadable (GPR) cards; and Reloadit, a GPR reload network product that allows consumers to reload funds onto their previously purchased third-party GPR cards. In addition, the company provides incentives solutions comprising solutions, which allow businesses to manage consumer incentive programs, including in-store, online, or mail-in rebate processing; a hosted software platform for managing sales person and sales channel incentive programs; bulk prepaid card ordering systems and Websites to allow business and incentive program clients to use prepaid cards as part of their incentive and reward programs; direct-to-participant fulfillment services for prepaid cards, checks, and merchandise; and employee engagement programs. Further, it offers Cardpool that provides an online marketplace and various retail locations to sell unused gift cards; digital services for online and mobile applications; and card production and processing services to its prepaid gift and telecom content providers. The company distributes its products through grocery, convenience, specialty, and online retailers. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

