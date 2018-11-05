Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 82,006 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,006 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6,833.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,457,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after buying an additional 2,188,823 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $45,421,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $39,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Schlumberger by 69.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,301,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,219,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

