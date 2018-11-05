Commerzbank Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Fielmann (FIE)

Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.38 ($70.20).

Shares of FIE opened at €57.55 ($66.92) on Thursday. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

