Commercial Metals (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

NYSE:CMC opened at $20.48 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

