Commerce Bank Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in Iqvia by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Iqvia by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $121.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Argus set a $136.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

