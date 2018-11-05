Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $85,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CME Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $878,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.54.

CME stock opened at $183.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $136.35 and a one year high of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

