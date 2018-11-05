Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce sales of $335.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.80 million and the lowest is $331.50 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $314.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CBSH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.25. 5,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,739. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $60,101.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Foster sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $165,045.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,908 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

