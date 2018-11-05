Comerica Bank Sells 79,916 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,916 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,884.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,877,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,051,000 after buying an additional 3,681,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $277,027,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $88.75 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

