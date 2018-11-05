Comerica Bank Sells 75,712 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 198,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.