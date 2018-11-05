Columbus Energy Resources (CERP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.46

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.46 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 2027880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

