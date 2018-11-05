Coherent (COHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $135.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

