Cogent Communications (CCOI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCOI. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

CCOI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 18,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,011,316.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert N. Beury, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $161,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $1,744,801 over the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 823.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 134,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,045 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $332,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,928,000 after acquiring an additional 287,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

