Codexis (CDXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of -1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Nicols sold 14,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $215,881.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,084,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,419,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 150,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,172,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Codexis by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

