Coates International (COTE) vs. Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Coates International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems -17.94% -40.52% -15.36% Coates International N/A N/A -295.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westport Fuel Systems and Coates International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 87.25%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Coates International.

Risk & Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coates International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Coates International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $247.10 million 1.35 -$9.97 million ($0.44) -5.70 Coates International $10,000.00 5.67 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

Coates International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westport Fuel Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Coates International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc. Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments. It also designs, manufactures, and sells a range of CNG compressors and refueling systems for individuals or small fleets; and LPG injection and natural gas fuel systems, and CNG and LPG systems. In addition, the company offers Westport HPDI 2.0, a complete fully-OEM-integrated system that enables heavy-duty trucks to operate on natural gas; high efficiency spark ignited natural gas system; cryogenic tank and pump products; and cryogenic pumps used in mining, rail, marine, and oil and gas applications. Further, the company offers natural gas or propane engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. markets its products primarily under the BRC, Prins, Zavoli, OMVL, TA Gas Technology, Valtek, Emer, and CUBOGAS brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

