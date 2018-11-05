CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) PT Lowered to $24.00

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE CNXM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $252,355,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 250,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

