CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CNO traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.43. 45,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,420. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,881.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.