CME Group (CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.87. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.66.
In other news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,840,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,207,000 after purchasing an additional 215,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.
