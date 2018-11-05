CME Group (CME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CME Group to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.87. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.66.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,823 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $319,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,840,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,207,000 after purchasing an additional 215,439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,225,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.