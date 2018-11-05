Cloudera (CLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cloudera from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cloudera from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $503,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,463. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 641.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 290.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

